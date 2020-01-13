And then there were two
Jackie laid a second egg as expected on Jan. 11. This is the second bald eagle egg of 2020 for Big Bear's most famous mother, at least feathered one.
Jackie and Shadow were seen preparing their nest for weeks and last week Jackie laid her first egg. Bald eagles usually lay at least two eggs and it was expected No. 2 would arrive by Saturday. The eggs should hatch around Valentine's Day.
Snow in the forecast
Temperatures should remain fairly normal through the early part of the week in Big Bear until a new storm system makes its way to the south bringing cold temperatures and snow. Clouds move in on Wednesday with snow showers likely on Thursday, Jan. 16. The snow level is expected to be low, down to 4,000 feet. Up to 6 inches of snow are possible with this storm.
Reminder to always carry chains when traveling to the mountains as weather and road conditions can and do change without warning. This latest snow storm arrives just before the three-day Martin Luther King holiday weekend Jan. 17-20.
Jeff Mathieu to be honored
Big Bear Lake will soon welcome its new city manager. But before the new manager arrives, the city of Big Bear Lake will honor Jeff Mathieu for his 14 years of service.
The City Council will pay tribute to Mathieu at the Jan 27 council meeting, which will be followed by a reception where the goodbyes continue.
Frank Rush, who replaces Mathieu at city manager, begins duties Feb. 3, one week later.
March 3 primary near
Before you know it, mail ballots will arrive, poling places will be announced and in case you haven't noticed, campaign signs are popping up. The March 3 primary is just over a month away.
Locally, Jay Obernolte is campaigning for Congress and Rick Herrick is campaigning for Obernolte's State Assembly seat. Supporters for the Big Bear Fire Department are campaigning for Measure I, the tax measure to augment funding for the fire service.
Dawn Rowe, San Bernardino County 3rd District Supervisor, is campaigning for the seat to which she was appointed following James Ramos' election to the State Assembly. However, that appointment may be revoked. The appointment was ruled unlawful and in violation of the state's open meeting law. The ruling was made by a San Bernardino County judge in September.
The county quickly appealed, and a stay on enforcing the county judge's decision was in place. The petition for the stay was denied Jan. 8, which leads to the need for the Board of Supervisors to revoke Rowe's appointment at its next meeting on Jan 28.
San Bernardino County is expected to appeal to the state Supreme Court to allow Rowe to continue serving until the appeal is heard. If she is removed from office, Governor Gavin Newsom would make an appointment to fill the seat, which Rowe is actively campaigning for.
More on this story in the Jan 15 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
