Ring in the season
After weather postponed the Big Bear Lake Tree Lighting ceremony, the tree at Christmas Corner is shining bright. A scaled down tree lighting ceremony was held Dec. 9. Santa and Mrs. Claus spent time in their house visiting with kids of all ages. The crowd counted down and the tree was shining brightly at the end of the evening.
Stories we're working on
The Big Bear Grizzly staff is working on a number of stories for the Dec. 11 issue:
• Big Bear Airport District board to review latest plan for new airport terminal.
Celebrate the winter solstice
The Bear Valley Center for Spiritual Enrichment holds a Winter Solstice Candlelight service Wednesday, Dec. 18. Music, meditation, inspiration and a candlelight ceremony take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the center, 578 Bonanza Trail, Big Bear Lake.
The ceremony is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.