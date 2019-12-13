Historical celebration
The Big Bear Valley Historical Society held its end of year Christmas dinner and celebration Dec. 12 honoring members and enjoying a successful year.
Visit Big Bear made a donation to the Historical Society, donating $5,000 to the parking lot fund. The current parking lot at the museum site at Bear City Park will be closed. Big Bear Airport purchased the park property, and while the museum will remain in its location on the north side of the property, parking will need to move with access off Green Way Drive.
During the dinner, Historical Society members were honored. Donna Lee Martin was named Docent of the Year and Sheryl Bennett is Volunteer of the Year. And the Big Bear Grizzly was awarded a lifetime business membership to the Big Bear Valley Historical Society.
Busy weekend ahead
There is plenty to do this weekend in Big Bear. Tonight is a Paint & Sip at Barrel 33. And there is another one next Friday each with different paintings to create for the holiday season.
The Nutcracker takes the stage at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center tonight with performances throughout the weekend.
Santa is in the house and on the slopes. Celebrate Christmas in the Village with Santa and Mrs. Claus. They will be in their house on Village Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. While you're in the Village, get some Christmas shopping done. If you are on the snow, Santa will be found taking some runs on the slopes at Snow Summit on Saturday.
Berlin returns to Big Bear. The band performs at The Cave on Saturday, Dec. 14. Click here for more info.
Get outdoors on snowshoes. The Big Bear Discovery Center will lead a snowshoe eco-tour Saturday, Dec. 14. Click here for more info.
are open all weekend. Snow Summit daily operations continue, Bear Mountain is open weekends only until Dec. 20. Big Bear SnowPlay and Alpine Slide at Magic Mountain are open for snow play.
