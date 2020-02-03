Baby it's cold out there
No snow overnight, but strong gust winds on Sunday continue today in the mountains. The winds have blown in colder temperatures, which will remain for the next several days. Highs today are expected to be in the upper 20s to maybe 30 degrees. Overnight lows will dip into the teens and even single digits are possible.
Bundle up, Big Bear. Cold, dry weather continues through mid to late week, with daytime highs remaining in the 20s and 30s. The cold weather, including the overnight lows, brings ideal snowmaking weather to the resorts and snow play areas. With no natural snow for several weeks, the snowmaking weather comes in time for the upcoming Presidents Weekend in mid February.
Dave Lawrence joins foundation board
The Bear Valley Unified School District Foundation board meets Wednesday, Feb. 12. Dave Lawrence is expected to be approved as a public member of the board. The Foundation was formed in response to the donation of property to the district.
Lawrence is the general manager for Big Bear Area Regional Wastewater Agency and the former city engineer and public works director for the city of Big Bear Lake.
The Foundation meetings are open to the public and begin at 3:30 p.m. at the school district office on Moonridge Road. Also on the Feb. 12 agenda are discussions of hiring an accounting firm and website development, as well as updates on trails, sports fields, aquatic center and fundraising by the school district for sports fields.
Frank Rush in the house
It's the first day of work for Big Bear Lake's new city manager. Frank Rush begins his duties at City Hall, replacing Jeff Mathieu in the top job. Mathieu retired after 14 years of service to the city of Big Bear Lake.
Rush has more than 25 years of local government experience was most recently the city manager for South Lake Tahoe. Prior to South Lake Tahoe, Rush served as the town manager for Emerald Isle in North Carolina.
National golden retriever day
We couldn't resist. Today is a special day. It's national Golden Retriever day. One of the most popular breeds of dogs, the lovable goldens are celebrated today. We couldn't resist sharing a photo of Riley, who belongs to Grizzly sales executive Kelsey Bowers and publisher Judi Bowers.
