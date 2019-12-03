Flooding possible with rain storm
An atmospheric river meets a mild cold front late tonight bringing rain to Southern California, including big Bear.
A couple of inches of rain are expected with this storm, which brings the potential for flooding due to the run off and snowmelt from Thanksgiving snow.
Snow level is high, above 7,000 feet, so it's possible for some light snow at higher elevations. Officials are reminding motorists traveling in the mountains to carry chains as weather and road conditions can and do change without warning.
Two dead in Big Bear City
One person in in custody after two people were fatally shot in a Big Bear City home on Dec. 2.
Sheriff's homicide investigators have not released the names of the man and woman who were allegedly shot by the suspect in custody. His name has not been released and the investigation is ongoing. The shooting happened at a home on Sherwood Boulevard in Big Bear City.
More on this story in the Dec. 4 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
Santa visits planned
Big Bear Lake Rotary Club will help Santa out again this year with its annual Santa Visit program. Signups for the visits in Big Bear area take place until Dec. 18. Visits are Dec. 19-21. More information in the Dec. 4 issue of the Grizzly.
Giving Tuesday
Today is Giving Tuesday and Big Bear's AAUW is participating. The premise behind Giving Tuesday is simple: a day for people to do good. AAUW is seeking donations to its Tech Trek program to help send middle school girls interested in STEM fields to science camp at local colleges. Click here for more information.
Stuff the Publisher's Truck on Giving Tuesday
Day one of the Toy Drive sponsored by the Big Bear Grizzly was a success. We're hoping Day two is even bigger. Won't you give on this Giving Tuesday to Stuff the Publisher's truck full of toys and games to make the holidays merry and bright for kids in Big Bear? Bring a new, unwrapped toy to the Grizzly office today and be entered into a drawing for a gift card to Oakside Restaurant and Bar. Big Bear merchants can earn free advertising for their donations. Stuff at Truck is today from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Grizzly office.
