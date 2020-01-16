Big Bear High School updates
New science labs and a new sports field with a track are one step closer to reality for Big Bear High School but are still a long way from final approval. At the Jan. 15 Bear Valley Unified School District board of trustees meeting, the board directed staff to move forward to seek architect contracts for both projects.
There are still plenty of questions before the board will give either project the green light, particularly about financing. Financing could be helped by the passage of Prop 13 this year, said Linda Rosado. There would be opportunities to apply for matching funds to lower the cost as much as 60 percent for each project, she said.
Authorities believe more victims possible in sex-crime case
Earlier this month, a Big Bear Lake man was arrested for allegedly committing lewd and lascivious acts on two then-14-year-old boys. A third victim has come forward and Big Bear Sheriff's deputies believe there may be more victims who have not reported the assault.
The San Bernardino District Attorney's office has filed a criminal complaint against Edward John "Jay" Castaldi in the matter. He is due to be arraigned on Feb. 20 and remains out on bail. Read more on the story here.
Snow possible by tonight
A winter storm system is moving slowing into the Southland and could bring a few inches of snow later tonight. A winter storm warning is in effect for the Big Bear area.
Temperatures will drop for today, with highs in the low 40s. Winds will increase and the snow level will drop to 4,500 feet. Since the storm is moving in later, the snow could affect travel on mountain roads overnight and into Friday ahead of the three-day weekend.
Make sure to bundle up in layers. Travelers should expect chain control to be implemented when the storm arrives, especially due to the lower snow levels. Always carry chains when traveling to the mountains.
Be your best self
It's mid January, and if your New Year's resolution was to maybe lose weight, eat healthier and get into better shape Big Bear BodyTek wants to help.
Beginning Feb. 3, the Big Bear City gym and fitness center will start a six-week program to help participants get their fitness goals on track. Focused on exercise and a healthier lifestyle, participants will find encouragement, accountability and motivation. The cost is $150 for the six week program.
