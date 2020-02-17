Fill the boot
Big Bear Fire Department firefighters hit the streets Feb. 16 collecting donations for the annual stairclimb to battle leukemia.
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb in Seattle is the world's largest on-air stair climb competition. Firefighters climb 69 flights of stairs in full gear. Read more here.
Sugarloaf Property Owners meet Saturday
Andrew Crane, president of the Big Bear Professional Firefighters, will provide an update on Measure I, the ballot measure to augment funding for the Fire Department.
The meeting begins at 10 a.m. at the Fire Station at the corner of Maple and Baldwin lanes. You do not need to be a Sugarloaf property owner to attend; the meeting is open to the public.
Mountain Transit plus in
A new electric bus is on the streets for the next couple of weeks The all electric, zero emissions bus will be traveling the streets of Big Bear for two weeks. The electric bus is white instead of the red usually used by the transportation agency.
Wrestling her way
Big Bear High School's Brittney Atkin wrestled her way into the post season, qualifying for the CIF Southern Section Girls Wrestling Championship Feb. 21 and 22 at Beaumont High School. Read more here.
