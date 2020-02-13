Zoo Experience applications available
The Big Bear Valley American Association of University Women opened up applications to include all high school girls, freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors, for the week-long STEM camp, The Zoo Experience, to take place at the Big Bear Alpine Zoo. The Zoo Experience itakes place July 20-24 at the Big Bear Alpine Zoo.
Applications can be downloaded from the AAUW Web site at: https://bigbearvalley-ca.aauw.net/zoo-experience. The deadline to apply is March 27.
Obernolte introduces new bill
Assemblyman Jay Obernolte introduced AB2206 to ensure that local governments in California have the ability to recognize concealed carried weapon permits from other states.
The bill would allow California cities or counties to recognize other states' concealed carry laws. The CCW holder would be required to comply with California concealed carry law.
No safety concerns
The Big Bear Sheriff's Station issued a statement yesterday rearding the ongoing investigation into the death of two people found on Cougar Crest Trail on Feb 3.
"This investigation is ongoing and further details will not be released until such time as autopsies can be performed. The Coroner’s Office conducts autopsies for the entire county of San Bernardino, and results can take several weeks. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department would like to reiterate that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat of increased danger to the public."
The bodies of Paul Stockwell and Gia Williams were discovered Feb. 3 on Cougar Crest Trail. The couple had been missing for several days. Homicide detectives are investigating the death.
Convicted felon arrested
Big Bear deputies and San Bernardino County probation officers arrested Gary Simrak on Feb. 12 following a probation compliance check. Simrack was found with weapons, ammunition and narcotics. Read more on the story here.
Voter registration deadline near
Tuesday, Feb. 18, is the deadline for citizens to register to vote for the 2020 Presidential Primary Election. Voters who are already registered should re-register to vote if they have changed their signature, name, or address, or want to change their party affiliation.
Voters can check their registration status by visiting www.SBCountyElections.com and logging into the My Elections Gateway application.
Citizens may register to vote online at www.SBCountyElections.com. Voter registration applications are also available at the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters and throughout San Bernardino County at post offices, city clerks' offices, county libraries, and the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Spartan and Kodiak Big Bear team up
Spartan race organizers will hold a trail running series this year, and the Kodiak 100 held in Big Bear is one of the events included in the series. The Spartan World Trail Championship will travel to four continents. Kodiak 100 is the North American leg of the series.
