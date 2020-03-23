Big Bear Lake closes lodging facilities
Clarifying the governor's stay at home order, the city of Big Bear Lake has told all hotels, motels, bed and breakfast inns, vacation rental properties and any other short-term lodging facilities they may not operate until further notice. This also applies to AirBnB rentals. Read more here.
Mayor Rick Herrick tests positive for COVID-19
Big Bear Lake's mayor announced he tested positive for COVID-19, the first confirmed case reported in Big Bear. Herrick has been under self-isolation since March 13. Read more here.
Stater Bros. and Vons ready to serve
Big Bear's two large grocery chain stores say there is plenty of food and supplies to go around. Hoarding is not necessary.
Both stores adjusted hours to allow for stocking and sanitizing, and both open early for seniors and those with disabilities and pregnant women. The grocers ask that people not all arrive at opening to avoid heavy crowds.
Vons and Stater Bros have also rewarded their employees with a temporary raise during this coronavirus situation.
Mountain Transit alters service
Mountain Transit is operating, offering transportation for the mountain communities. Some routes have been changes, the trolley has ceased operation for now and off the mountain service has been canceled for now. Read more on service changes here.
Bear Valley Community Hospital says its ready
John Friel, CEO of Bear Valley Community Healthcare District, says the local hospital has procedures in place to screen potential COVID-19 patients and treat them if it becomes necessary.
Changes for the Big Bear Grizzly
Many businesses are making major changes during the coronavirus emergency, the Big Bear Grizzly included.
The office is closed, but staff is still working to provide the Big Bear community will the most factual, up-to-date news and information possible. All staff members are working from home, with reporters Kathy and Judi venturing out when necessary to report on stories that can't be accomplished by phone, email, Skype or FaceTime. All advertising needs are being handled by Kelsey from her home and Regan is handling classifieds and answering your phone calls, also from her home. Taylor is working from his home to create your ads and produce the pages.
There are changes in some publications and distribution as well. We encourage you to purchase an E-edition subscription if you haven't already done so.
We're here for you.
Michael Perry comes out of retirement
The former Big Bear Lake city manager, Michael Perry, will head back to work — at least temporarily. Perry has been lured back to head the Visit Big Bear organization until a permanent CEO is found. Darien Schaefer is leaving Visit Big Bear on April 10 to head up Visit Pensacola in Florida.
Interact Club helps seniors with grocery delivery
Big Bear High School's Interact Club is providing grocery delivery for seniors during these difficult times. A special phone number has been set up to request service, 619-800-4894.
Stay home, stay safe
The stay at home order is statewide. While it may be difficult to accept the changes, staying home, physical distancing and using best practices such as washing your hands regularly, sanitize surfaces and staying away from others if you are sick are the best ways to avoid contracting the coronavirus.
The peak of cases has not reached California as yet. But we can flatten that curve a lot sooner if people take the stay at home order seriously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.