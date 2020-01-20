Stay off lake ice, Jan. 19, 2020

The signs are there for a reason. Big Bear Lake ice is too thin to support the weight of humans. It is against the law for people to walk on the lake ice and could result in a fine of up to $500. Falling through lake ice could result in serious injury or even death.

 Big Bear Grizzly file photo

Rescues and more during holiday weekend

First responders were kept busy during the holiday weekend with sledding accidents and people on the ice.

In Fawnskin, firefighters were called to treat sledders reportedly injured on a hill. Details are unclear at this time. Look for more information in the Jan. 22 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.

Sledding accident, Jan. 19, 2020

Firefighters attend to people injured while sledding in Fawnskin Jan. 18.

Three people were rescued after falling through the ice near Stanfield Cutoff on Jan. 18. The story first broke after a crew from TMZ captured the first responders at the scene and posted it on social media. Signs are posted around Big Bear Lake warning of the dangers of walking on the ice, which is not thick enough to hold a human's weight.

