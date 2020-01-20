Rescues and more during holiday weekend
First responders were kept busy during the holiday weekend with sledding accidents and people on the ice.
In Fawnskin, firefighters were called to treat sledders reportedly injured on a hill. Details are unclear at this time. Look for more information in the Jan. 22 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
Three people were rescued after falling through the ice near Stanfield Cutoff on Jan. 18. The story first broke after a crew from TMZ captured the first responders at the scene and posted it on social media. Signs are posted around Big Bear Lake warning of the dangers of walking on the ice, which is not thick enough to hold a human's weight.
