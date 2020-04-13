Break's over
Bear Valley Unified School District students are back to school after spring break today — back to distance learning, that is due to the COVID-19 emergency.
Students will complete the final quarter of the school year at home instead of a physical classroom. Students will meet with teachers in virtual classrooms via Zoom and Google Classroom.
Sports for high school students have been canceled due to the COVID-19 emergency. Discussions are already taking place regarding fall sports for the 2020-21 school year. Those discussions include finalizing this year's spring sports season.
COVID-19 cases increase in San Bernardino County
The latest numbers released by San Bernardino County show 887 positive cases in the county and 31 deaths. This is an increase of 77 cases since Friday's results. The graph continues to rise with the percentage of positives of those tested at 11.2 percent.
Big Bear remains at five positive cases, with two in the unincorporated area of Big Bear City and three cases in the city of Big Bear Lake. Officials caution that those numbers may not be accurate as some people with COVID-19 may not have been tested or are asymptomatic.
Testing site scheduled for Big Bear
San Bernardino County Public Health will conduct a drive-through specimen collection event on Friday, April 17, in Big Bear Lake.
Appointments will be required. Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 within the past two weeks can request an appointment. The window for making appointments has not opened yet.
The event will take place at the Big Bear Mountain Resort auxiliary parking lot at Fox Farm Road. The testing site is open to all San Bernardino County residents, but it is recommended that only mountain residents participate due to travel restrictions to the mountains.
School board meeting set for Wednesday
Bear Valley Unified School District's regular board of trustees meeting is April 15. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. for closed session and 5:30 for open session. The meeting will be virturally due to COVID-19.
Routine items are on the agenda including bus schedules for the 2020-21 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.