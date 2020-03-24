No new cases reported overnight
San Bernardino County remains at 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of this morning. Among those infected is a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Deputy.
It's unknown where the deputy is stationed, but are told he is resting at home and experiencing flu-like symptoms. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating to determine how the deputy sheriff was infected and when he was exposed. The Sheriff's Department encourages all members to heed the warnings of health officials while on and off duty.
Stay distant
Social or physical distancing is vital to saving lives in these uncertain times. The coronavirus is extremely contagious, and it's shown it can easily pass from human to human with minimal contact. That's the reason for the Stay at Home order imposed by Governor Gavin Newsom, to flatten the curve.
You can stay distant but don't need to be locked inside your home. Take a walk around the neighborhood, take a drive around the lake, take a hike, just stay away from others you might encounter along the path. Wave from a distance.
Pizza for a cause
Today, Maggio's Pizza Restaurant was scheduled to host a fundraiser to benefit the Big Bear High School track team. With the track season on hold and maybe complete for the yer due to the coronavirus emergency, Big Bear High School coach Ron Perkins is asking the community to still buy a pizza.
Maggio's is a strong community partner always supporting various causes in Big Bear, as do many other local restaurants. During these times restaurants must close to dining, but can offer takeout or delivery service. Perkins encourages the Big Bear community to support Maggio's today with a takeout order. Delivery is available through Big Bear Take Out.
Get connected
A group of entertainers and educators are joining forces to form Big Bear Connected. It's a way to enjoy performances, interviews, student interactions and more.
Details are being fine tuned, but it's hope that Big Bear Connected will launch soon. Read more in the March 25 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
City, county say no to lodging operations
Clarifying the Stay at Home order, the city of Big Bear Lake and San Bernardino County officials reminded all lodging facilities in the Valley and throughout the county, they may not continue operations during the COVID-19 crisis until the governor's order is lifted. There are very limited circumstances for hotels and motels to house essential workers. Read more in the March 25 issue of the Grizzly.
Can the fireworks be saved?
In these uncertain times, a number of spring and summer events scheduled for Big Bear have been canceled or rescheduled. The annual July 4 fireworks show is in limbo as it's unknown if the crisis will be over by that time and social distancing order lifted. Find the story in the March 25 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
What's open
Find a list of what's open in Big Bear during the coronavirus emergency. We're compiling a list of essential services and businesses that remain open, including restaurants offering takeout or delivery. We will include the list in the Marh 25 issue and online. We encourage business owners restaurant owners and organizations to contact us so we can include you on the list that will be updated regularly.
Big Bear Strong
In the Big Bear Grizzly March 25 issue and for at least next six weeks, we will feature the #BigBearStrong page or pages. The advertisers on this page are providing information on their services and sharing messages of encouragement and hope during these tough times. The Big Bear Grizzly asks that you support these businesses and organizations as well.
Any business or organization that would like to be part of the #bigbearstrong page, can contact Kelsey or Judi at 909-866-3456.
