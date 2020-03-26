COVID-19 cases rise in county
San Bernardino County has 54 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The count jumped by 16 cases since Tuesday.
A second death associated with the new coronavirus has been recorded in the county. The 46-year-old man had underlying medical conditions, according to the county department of public health.
County officials said the public should assume there are positive cases within their community. The cases will not be identified by city for privacy reasons. It's important to be at our most heightened sense of awareness to help flatten the curve, said Trudy Raymundo, director for county public health.
Happy Heart Hunt
Big Bear Middle School is asking the community to send love during the COVID-19 pandemic with a happy heart.
Cut out a heart of any size using any material. Decorate the heart with a positive message, then tape the heart to the front window of your home or business to show your love. As word spreads and families take walks through the streets and neighborhoods of Big Bear, how many can you find?
Stater Bros. changes senior hours
To better serve the senior population during the coronavirus emergency, Stater Bros. markets are open from 7 to 8 a.m. exclusive for seniors age 65 and older. This provides for a safe, and less crowded shopping environment.The change begins today, March 26.
Stores are open to the general public from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
In addition, Stater Bros. Markets continues its increased daily cleaning routine of sanitizing frequently touched surfaces like check stands, drinking fountains, door handles, shopping carts, payment keypads and restrooms. This guidance is based on CDC recommendations.
Vons offers senior hours from 7 to 9 a.m. Vons is also limiting the number of customers allowed in the store at a given time.
One-way traffic control on Highway 330 begins March 26
Caltrans continues its work on the State Route 330 bridge rail replacement project at the West Fork City Creek Bridge.
Motorists can expect traffic delays Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. as crews begin to setup operations for restriping, k-rail installation and placement of materials. A solar signal is in place beginning March 26 to direct one-way traffic. The project is expected to ge copmpled by fall 2020.
Network IT offers free WiFi in the Village
Big Bear residents needing to get online using their portable device such as smartphone or laptop can do so from their vehicle in the Village area of Big Bear Lake. Network IT has boosted their Wi-Fi hotspot to reach outside of the store. It will allow unrestricted free access.
While patrons are not allowed inside the store, you may park your car in the Bartlett parking lot right across the street to access the free WiFi.
The store also offers curbside pickup for essential items you might need while staying at home.
Email bigbearstore@networkit.com or send a message through Facebook to order. Payment will be taken over the phone.
Death investigation complete
Autopsy results were released yesterday for the couple whose bodies were discovered near Cougar Crest trail in Fawnskin in early February. Results show that Ria Williams and Paul Stockwell died of gunshot wounds. Willams committed suicide and Stockwell's death is undetermined, but evidence shows his death was also consistent with suicide.
Restaurants open for takeout
More than 40 Big Bear restaurants are open for takeout and/or delivery. The stay at home order and closure of dine-in restaurants becomes the norm, it doesn't mean you have to go without your favorite dish from your favorite eatery.
The restaurants are working to serve Big Bear residents in these strange times. See the list here and take a break and let someone else do the cooking today. Some are even offering adult beverages for on the takeout menu.
#BigBearStrong
Big Bear businesses and organizations joined the Big Bear Grizzly in presenting the #BigBearStrong advertising page that is featured in the Big Bear Grizzly and online. The ads share information on who is open and messages of encouragement.
We encourage you to support these businesses and services. Any business, organization or individual interested in participating in the ad page can contact Kelsey at 909-866-3456 or email kbowers.grizzly@gmail.com.
