Menorah

Hanukkah celebration in Big Bear

 
Hanukkah begins the evening of Dec. 22 and ends in the evening Dec. 30. A Festival of Lights celebration hosted by B'nai Big Bear Dec. 29 at 5 p.m.
  
The B'nai Big Bear Hanukkah Celebration will be held at a private residence. To RSVP and for location, call  909-217-7205 or email bnaibigbear@aol.com. Allen Arkin is the President of B'nai Big Bear and Elizabeth Arkin is the Spiritual Leader.  B'nai Big Bear's website is http://bnaibigbear.com.
 

Christmas in the Village

Make plans to see Santa Claus this weekend in the Village area of Big Bear Lake
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in their little red house on Village Drive during the weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Take time for some shopping to find the perfect gifts for everyone on your list. Avoid the crowds at malls down the hill and the lines at the post office for those who opt for mail order. 
 

Did you feel them?

Two small earthquakes struck overnight, one in Ridgecrest and another in Lytle Creek. Both were in the 3 magnitude range.
 

