Take the plunge
It's Polar Plunge weekend. The annual event benefits Special Olympics. Individuals and teams plunge into Big Bear Lake from the shore at Veterans Park. Each person raises a minimum of $50 to take the plunge.
There are a number of activities associated with the Polar Plunge, including tonight's pre-party at Santa & Mavericks. Opening ceremonies at the Polar Plunge on Saturday begin at 11:45 a.m. at Veterans Park.
Coronavirus updates
As of this morning, there are still no reported cases of COVID-19 in San Bernardino County. The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health is working with the Centers for Disease Control as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country and the world,
On Monday, March 9, Big Bear officials will provide an update on the corornavirus at the Big Bear Lake City Council meeting. The meeting is open to the public and is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
County public heath officials state that although Governor Newsom declared a State of Emergency to help the state prepare for broader spread of COVID-19, the health risk from COVID-19 to the general public in San Bernardino County remains low at this time.
