No new cases in Big Bear as county cases increase
Big Bear remains at five reported cases of COVID-19, according to the latest numbers released by San Bernardino County. The number of positive cases increased by 94 on Wednesday for a total of 641 total in the county. The death toll also increased to 20.
Yucaipa has the largest number of cases at 100, many related to the outbreak at a nursing facility in that community. San Bernardino, Redlands and Rancho Cucuamonga each have more than 40 cases.
Emergency text alerts
Big Bear Fire Department now offers an emergency text alert system calls BBFD ALERTS. Those who sign up for the alerts will be notified of emergency situations within Big Bear such as wildland fires, hazardous materials situations and more. Standard messaging rates may apply. Read more here.
Easter services online
Amid the COVID-19 emergency, churches will be empty. Celebrations will be offered online through streaming services, Facebook watch parties and more.
San Bernardino County's public health order requires faith-based services to be offered electronically only. People may not leave their homes for driving parades or drive-up services or to pick up nonessential items such as pre-packaged Easter eggs or bags filled with candy and toys at a drive-thru location.
The county order was clarified to note that organizations that had planned drive-thru type services for the Easter weekend can continue as long as every effort made to create physical distance among congregants.
“We understand that this is an important time for Christians around the world and it is natural to want to worship and celebrate with our families. Right now, however, is a critical time for our country and our community – we can still celebrate this time from the safety of our individual homes while we help flatten the curve and save lives,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “When we stay home we help our healthcare workers and our emergency responders and vulnerable populations beat COVID-19.”
Domino's delivers
The Big Bear Domino's Pizza is participating in the nationwide program donating 200 pizzas within the community. The local franchise has already delivered pizzas to the hospital employees and will be delivering more soon.
Drive-thru test site coming to Big Bear
San Bernardino County will hold a drive-thru specimen collection site for COVID-19 on April 17 in Big Bear Lake. Details are still being solidified as to location. The testing event is targeting mountain residents. Appointments will be required.
A number of other test sites are offered throughout the county, including today's event at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. Drive-thru testing takes place at Arrowhead Regional April 9, 10, 14, 15 and 16.All tests are by appointment.
