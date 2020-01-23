Counting the homeless
The Point in Time homeless count takes place in Big Bear today, Jan. 23, beginning at 6 a.m. The count takes place throughout San Bernardino County, including Big Bear, to identify the number of homeless individuals and better create services.
The Point in Time Count takes place from 6 to 10 a.m.
Smoke may be visible
The U.S. Forest Service increases its pile burning operations across the San Bernardino National Forest. Locally, burning takes place on Forest Road 1N09 at Highway 330, in Angelus Oaks east of Hgihway 330 on 30 acres behind residences, and in Moonridge, Sugarloaf and Erwin Lake. As many as 300 piles will be burned in some areas.
Smoke will be visible in many areas along with Forest Service personnel.
On the move
The Grizzly has learned that the Mike Sannes team has moved to RE/MAX Big Bear. His real estate selling squad can now be found at the RE/MAX office in the Village.
Reunited
Jeff Tunnell sat down with a couple of the Big Bear Fire Department personnel recently to say thank you once again for being there when he needed help. Tunnell collapsed while working with staff members on Castle Rock Trail and is alive today to tell his story. Read Tunnell's story in the Jan 29 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
