Tree lighting is tonight
Big Bear Lake’s rescheduled tree lighting ceremony in the Village Monday, Dec. 9. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in their house on Village Drive from 6 to 9 p.m. Kids of all ages are invited to share their holiday wishes with Santa.
The Carnegie Kids will serenade the crowd, dignitaries will speak and the tree at Christmas Tree Corner will b lit officially for the season. Hot chocolate and sweet treats are also available.
City Council meeting
Big Bear Lake City Council members will be busy tonight. In additional to welcoming folks to the annual tree lighting, there is a City Council meeting tonight. Closed session begins at 5:30 p.m. and open session at 6:30 p.m. It’s a light agenda, with mainly reorganization as primary action items. This includes election of the mayor. Meetings are held at Hoftert Hall at the Big Bear Lake City Hall building.
Weekend full of joy
The American Legion held its annual holiday party at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake on Dec 7, presenting toys and games to hundreds of kids.
Also on Saturday, Fawnskin let its tree for the holiday season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.