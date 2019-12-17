Forest Service takes advantage of weather
Pile burning operations continue on the national forest including in several areas around Big Bear Valley. The US Forest Service is taking advantage of the cool weather and mild conditions to reduce slash piles created by forest thinning projects. Find out where you could see smoke here.
ICYMI: CHP still seeking public's help
During the busy Thanksgiving holiday weekend, when roads were closed in Big Bear, a hit and run crash occurred on Highway 38 near Erwin Lake that left two people seriously injured. The California Highway Patrol needs the public's help in tracking down the suspect who was driving a Ford F-350 pick up truck. The crash happened on Nov. 30.
Stories we're working on for Dec. 18
• Holiday season in Big Bear
• Charter airline service set to come to Big Bear in January
• Will it be a white Christmas in the mountains?
• Big Bear High School winter sports preview
• BLT's owners have big plans
• Snow Summit Race Team is ready to race
These stories and more can be found in the Dec. 18 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
