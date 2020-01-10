No need to wear dirty clothes
The Big Bear Department of Water and Power released an excerpt from a release regarding state law and water use regulations. The regulations have caused confusion across the state of late leaving some people thinking they can't wash clothes and take a shower on the same day.
New standards will take effect in 2023 that will set annual total water use objectives for California water agencies, including the DWP.
No individual water users will be fined under the new standards, but they could be fined for noncompliance of other local and state regulations. The DWP, or any other water agency, could face fines for exceeding its total water use objective, as much as $10,000 per day.
Read more about the standards and the confusion in the Jan. 15 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
Happening this weekend
There are several ways to enjoy the weekend in Big Bear, from concerts to snowshoeing. Pennywise is at The Cave, Terry McCraven at Wyatt's, and night sessions at Snow Summit and at Big Bear SnowPlay and Alpine Slide.
