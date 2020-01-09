New Year's baby
Jackie, one of Big Bear's resident bald eagles, made the news again Jan. 8 when she laid her first egg of the 2020 season.
Bald eagles usually lay more than one egg, so everyone is watching to see if Jackie will lay a second egg in the next few days. If all goes well, the eggs could hatch around Valentine's Day.
Jackie and Shadow have been observed building their next in preparation for a new family. Jackie didn't leave the next yesterday as she usually does. Around 5:30 p.m. she dropped the egg and shortly thereafter it was noticed on the Friends of Big Bear Valley Eagle Cam.
Shadow will bring Jackie food until she lays the second egg, then both will likely share incubation duties.
Don't forget the chains
Today's storm isn't expected to bring much snow, maybe an inch or 2, but be aware that chain control may be implemented.
It will be cold today in Big Bear, with daytime highs in the 30s. It will be windy, which will make it feel colder. The snow level will lower to 5,000 feet. If chain control is implemented, make sure you have chains with you, even if you have four-wheel or all-wheel drive.
There is a slight chance of snow on Sunday as well. The next storm that could bring more precipitation to the mountains is possible by the MLK weekend.
