Big Bear remains free of COVID-19
As of this morning, there are no reported cases of the coronavirus in Big Bear. San Bernardino County cases are now at five, with one of those cases reported in Running Springs. As information changes, updates can be found on www,bigbeargrizzly.net.
Big Bear's Interact kids helping out
Big Bear High School's Interact club members are banding together to help the Valley's seniors in need during this time of change due to the coronavirus.
Since it is recommended that people stay inside to decrease the risk of infection, many can’t run daily errands like grocery shopping. Interact will assist those who can’t leave their homes by going out and doing the shopping for them.
Those interested in utilizing Interact Club members for shopping and delivery services, should contact Warren at 562-335-9339.
Hospital issues new protocols
Visitors are not allowed at Bear Valley Community Hospital for now. Most classes and some programs have been temporarily canceled including elective surgeries and X-ray screenings. Appointments are required for the Family Health Center clinics.
If you feel you are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, call your health care provider by phone. If you have shortness of breath, go to the hospital emergency room, but if possible, call in advance to inform the Emergency Department of your pending arrival.
Stater Bros. opens early for seniors
Local markets have modified hours to allow for time for additional sanitizing measures and restocking. Stater Bros. will open at 7:45 a.m. for seniors to do grocery shopping prior to the genera opening at 8 a.m. The store's hours are now 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Vons is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Shoppers are asked not to panic buy. While some items are limited in purchase such as bottled water and toilet paper, there is plenty of food. Shoppers are asked to do their normal weekly shopping rather than turning to hoarding. Grocery stores remain open and ready to serve the public.
Grizzly going remote
In keeping with the suggestion to work from home if possible, the Grizzly staff had made the decision to close the office for now. Thanks to technology, we are able to work remotely. All phone calls will be answered during business hours. We can accept your classified ads and handled all your advertising needs via phone or email.
Payments can be made by phone or online, or mail.
Reporters will be working remotely, writing at home and doing interviews by phone, FaceTime or Skype, as well as venturing out for photos when necessary, still practicing social distancing.
We are available to serve all your advertising and marketing needs during this time. Call Kelsey at 909-866-3456. If you have a story to share with our reporters, call Kathy or Judi at 909-866-3456.
We are in this together and we appreciate your support and trust in the media of the mountain.
