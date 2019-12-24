Track Santa's progress
NORAD offers its Santa tracker online, so kids of all ages can follow Santa Claus and the reindeer as they make their way around the world delivering gifts. Click here to see where the Santa is right now.
Christmas snow
Today will be cold and partly cloudy. Fog will linger in the Valley this morning. Temperatures will hover around the freezing mark during the day, dipping into the teens and 20s overnight.
A new storm system will move into the mountains on Christmas day. Mostly cloudy and windy for most of the day on Christmas with the snow showers expected to arrive by late afternoon and overnight into Thursday. Heavy snowfall is possible, with up to 2 feet possible at higher elevations before this storm moves out on Friday.
Chain control will be implemented on mountain roads, so be prepared. All vehicles must carry chains during winter weather. Also carry extra clothing, water, blankets and food in case of delays. Keep your gas tank full and cell phone charged.
The busiest travel day is expected to be the day after Christmas, which is when heavy snowfall is forecast for the mountains. Pack your patience and know before you go. Download the Big Bear Now app to stay up to date on weather and road conditions. Available for Apple in the App store and Android on Google Play.
