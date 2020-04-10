No new COVID-19 cases reported in Big Bear
Big Bear still reports five positive cases of COVID-19, which has been the same for the past week. Positive cases continue to rise in San Bernardino County, and the death toll also increased yesterday, with 24 deaths attributed to COVID 19. There are 729 cases reported in San Bernardino County.
Have you been counted?
The 2020 census is upon us, and with us all at home probably sitting in front of a computer or using your smartphone or tablet, there's no reason not to complete the census. It can be done online and takes about 10 minutes. And you the best part, it's one time for the entire household.
Participating in the 2020 census determines federal funding and government representation. Click here to participate and be counted.
Get connected
In these days of physical distancing, you don't have to be disconnected from friends, family, neighbors. Big Bear Connected makes it easy to enjoy social time online.
Big Bear Connected is a way for the the Big Bear community and beyond to share gifts, talents, entertainment and information through live and on demand web content. There are regular events such as Wine Down with Kim Boda and Let Me Introduce You with Phil Hamilton.
You can subscribe to the YouTube channel Big Bear Connected or the Facebook group Big Bear Connected.
To submit content or for more information, email bigbearconnected@gmail.com.
Easter services
Christians around the world will celebrate Easter but in a different manner than they are used to. Under the COVID-19 emergency, the stay at home order and the prohibition on gatherings of more than 10 people, Easter services must be online. There will be Facebook watch groups, streaming services and Zoom gatherings available throughout Big Bear. Check with your church for service information.
Stay safe, stay well and stay home.
