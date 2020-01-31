Bear Bowl at Bear Mountain
Take part in some football fun on the snow at Bear Mountain Resort in Bear Bowl V. Relay races, field goals, tire tosses and more. Registration is free for the first 10-person teams. Winners could score a touchdown with a season pass.
Toto tribute at The Cave
Bless the Rains takes the stage at The Cave in the Village tonight. The Toto tribute band headlines the concert. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Paint a piece of winter
Barrel 33 hosts a Paint and Sip tonight featuring a winter scene. There were still a few spots remaining, so call or email to snag your chance at creativity. Let by Let's Paint Your Party, Nancy and Regan will guide your creative juices to a painting worthy of hanging.
If you can't make it tonight, reserve your spot for Feb. 7 or 21. And on Feb. 14, it's couple's night creating a special Valentine's Day painting for two.
Super Sunday
There are a number of places to park and watch the Super Bowl featuring the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. Nottinghams is the spot to be for the party to help the Big Bear Historical Society. The annual fundraiser party benefits the Big Bear Museum.
Check out other places to enjoy the Super Bowl game here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.