Super Girl weekend
The Nissan Super Girl Snow Pro returns to Bear Mountain this weekend featuring some of the best female snowboarders in the world. Hosted by four-time Olympian Lyndsey Jacobelis, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Music, snowboarding and more.
Eagle watch
The world continues to watch and wait to see if the two eggs laid by Big Bear's bald eagles Jackie and Shadow will hatch. The incubation period is more than 40 days with still no sign of the eaglets.
There is an eagle watch event hosted by the Southern California Mountains Foundation. It takes place at Dana Point Park fron 10 a.m. to noon.
First council meeting
Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake city manager, will attend his first Big Bear Lake City Council meeting in his new role on Monday, Feb. 24. Rush joined the city of Big Bear Lake on Feb. 3 as city manager following the retirement of Jeff Mathieu.
City Council meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. in Hofert Hall at the Big Bear Lake Civic Center. Meetings are open to the public.
Fire Safe Council meeting set
Formation of a Fire Safe Council for Big Bear is in the planning stages. A first meeting is planned for Tuesday, Fe.b 25, at the Big Bear Fire Department headquarters in the conference room. The public is invited to attend.
ICYMI:
• Another Griffiths steps down. Lisa Griffiths is stepping down as Big Bear High School soccer coach after 18 years.
• Softball youth. The Lady Bears begin the 2020 season with three seniors on the roster.
• Preschool openings. North Shore Christian Nursery School has openings for this year.
