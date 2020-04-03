Face coverings recommended
San Bernardino County's public health officer issued guidelines yesterday saying people should wear face coverings when in public for essential outings. Don't obtain or use surgical or N95 masks, leave those for medical personnel and first responders. Read more here regarding the face coverings.
Fireworks are a go
Visit Big Bear's board of directors voted April 1 to split the cost of the Fourth of July fireworks show on Big Bear Lake with the city of Big Bear Lake.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the show was in jeopardy due to fundraising. Big Bear businesses are major contributors to the funding efforts every year, but at this time, it's not possible to conduct that fundraising campaign with so many businesses closed.
An agreement with the pyrotechnic company will allow the show to go on on July 4 or anytime after that until the fall if the pandemic and stay at home orders are still in place in July.
Small business seminar today
Big Bear Chamber of Commerce and the city of Big Bear Lake host a Zoom session today beginning at 10 a.m. today for small businesses. The Q&A will provide questions specifically related to how COVID-19 has impacted your business and options available.
For more information on how to participate, click here.
Big Bear parks closed
San Bernardino County officials extended the stay at home order and limitations on gatherings indefinitely yesterday. The action including closing parks, including those in Big Bear operated by Big Bear Valley Recreation and Park District. You will notice playground, basketball courts, skateparks and picnic gathering spots closed and taped off.
Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Big Bear
Big Bear Valley now has four cases of confirmed COVID-19 and the number of cases in San Bernardino County has increased to 304, with eight deaths attributed to the coronavirus.
Governor Gavin Newsom's stay at home order remains in place. Stay at home, wash your hands regularly, practice social distancing, wear a face covering. If you are ill stay home, contact your physician or the hospital.
