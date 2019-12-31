Missing teen found safe
Ivan Garcia, 13, was found safe after a day-long search for the Big Bear City boy. Ivan reportedly walked away from his home during the morning of Dec. 30. His family reported him missing that morning and a ground and aerial search began.
Details as to who and how Ivan was found have not been released. He was found in the High Desert in the evening. How Ivan got off the mountain is not known at this time.
Look for more details on bigbeargrizzly.net as this story unfolds.
Torchlight parade tonight
Snow Summit's annual torchlight parade is set for about 7 p.m. Dec. 31. Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders will parade down the slopes at the resort as a traditional way to ring in the new year. All the lights are turned off as the torch bearers begin their descent of the mountain.
The parade is free to watch and can be seen from the base area of the resort or from locations along the North Shore.
Party at the Convention Center
Wyatt's at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake hosts a family friendly New Year's Eve party. There are kids activities, a full service bar, a special New Year's menu, champagne toast and more. The Doo Wah Riders perform. Reservations are required, space is limited, Call 909-585-3000 to reserve your spot.
There are celebrations at a number of places in Big Bear tonight including The Cave, Snow Summit and more. Check your favorite restaurant or watering hole for details.
Chains required this morning
Caltrans has implemented R-2 chain control on roads leading to Big Bear after snow fell overnight in Big Bear. Chains are required on Highways 18, 38 and 330. All vehicles except those with four-wheel or all-wheel drive and snow tires must have chains. All vehicles must carry chains.
The forecast calls for a chilly day on tap. There is the possibility of lingering snow showers in the early morning before the skies clear for the next several days. Temperatures today should be the upper 30s. Bundle up for the torchlight parade when temperatures will be in the 20s.
Don't drink and drive
With one of the biggest party nights of the year on tap, the word is the same — don't drive impaired. Use a designated driver, use a ride share, public transportation or stay home. Law enforcement officials will be on patrol to enforce safe driving on the roads.
