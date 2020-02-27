Rock on for Seven Stars
Big Bear High School hosts its annual Air Rock fundraiser tonight and crowns the 2020 Winterfest King. The event features students, staff and even a few deputies and firefighters giving their best air guitar and kareoke on stage. The fundraiser benefits the Seven Stars Foundation.
Big Bear Fire investigates structure fire
A structure fire was reported late Wednesday, Feb. 26, on Blue Jay Road in Big Bear Lake. The reporting party was still inside the residence and reportedly on oxygen.
The three-story residence was on a steep slope in a heavily treed area. Two residents used a fire extinguisher prior to the arrival of Big Bear Fire Department.
The fire had spread to the kitchen counter and cabinets. Big Bear Fire crews found active fire coming from the oven, and were able to confine the fire to the kitchen.
All parties were escorted out of the residence safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Arrest made in Thanksgiving weekend hit and run
California Highway Patrol officers arrested a Big Bear City man Feb. 26 after a three-month long investigation into a hit and run collision.
Daniel Gieling was taken into custody on felony charges of hit and run causing bodily injury. Gieling allegedly crashed his pickup truck into a Toyota 4Runner injuring three people on Nov. 30. Authorities say he fled the scene and fled the state to avoid capture.
Big Bear Middle School wraps basketball season
The Cubs hosted Ranchero Middle School Feb. 27 for the final basketball games of the season. The Cubs showed determination, but Ranchero dominated the courts.
