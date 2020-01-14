Marina Resort, The Club and vans on the agenda
Big Bear Lake's Planning Commission will have a full meeting Wednesday, Jan. 15. The Club at Big Bear Village is asking for approval to add 37 units, a commercial space and a new maintenance building.
Marina Resort is also asking for a change in its modification for the lodging facility that was approved in August. The change involves exterior elevations, the floor plan and roof materials.
And finally, Open Sky Music Foundation is asking for approval to bring the Adventure Van Expo back to Big Bear for a second year. It is scheduled for May 30 and 31.
The Planning Commission meets beginning at 1:15 p.m. at Hofert Hall at the Big Bear Lake Civic Center.
Minor sold tobacco in Big Bear
A sting of sorts was conducted recently in Big Bear with a minor sent into businesses to purchase tobacco and/or vaping products. See which business passed and an explanation of the law in the Jan. 15 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
Dawn Rowe remains in office for now
San Bernardino County officials are expected to file paperwork with the State Supreme Court to get a stay reinstated to keep 3rd District Supervisor Dawn Rowe in office The stay issued by an appeals court was lifted Jan. 8, although the appeal has not been heard.
A superior court ruled in September of 2019 that Rowe's appointment to the Board of Supervisors violated the open meeting law and the appointment rescinded. The county appealed and a stay was issued to allow for the case to be heard.
See more on the story in the Jan. 15 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
Willis appeals to Realtors
Big Bear Fire Chief Jeff Willis spoke to Big Bear's Realtors Jan. 10 at the monthly general membership breakfast. Willis explained the basics of Measure I, which would create a community facilities district to increase funding for the fire department if approved. The measure is on the March 3 ballot.
Without additional funding, Willis said a station will close and service will continue to be impacted for Big Bear.
Wrestlers on a winning roll
Big Bear's wrestling team is having a winning season thus far, including a team and several individual wins at the Trojan War tournament in Yucca Valley Jan. 11.
The Bears were scheduled to host a meet Jan, 15, but that meet has been rescheduled for Jan, 24 due to a scheduling conflict. Read about the Bears' season in the Jan 15 issue in the Grizzly.
