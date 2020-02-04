Explaining Prop 13
The March 3 ballot has a bond measure listed for California voters which has the dubious distinction of being named Proposition 13. Many believe this measure will dismantle the original Prop 13 approved in the 1970s.
The 2020 Prop 13 has nothing to do with the original Prop 13 and won't change the decades old tax measure. Another, yet to be named, measure will be on the November ballot. It is related to the tax measure passed in the 1970s. The Grizzly will explain the difference in the Feb. 5 issue.
Big Bear's newest leader
Big Bear Lake City Manager Frank Rush shares a few minutes with The Grizzly as he begins his first week on the job. Look for the story in the Feb. 5 issue.
Moving on?
Darien Schaefer, CEO of Visit Big Bear, explains being one of two finalists for a position in Florida. It's an intriguing position, but not one he was looking for, Schaefer says. Check out his story in the Feb. 5 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
Winners
Big Bear High School's girls and boys varsity basketball teams and the girls soccer team celebrate with wins for all three teams. The victories are significant headed into the playoff season. See what it means in the Feb. 5 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
