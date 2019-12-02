All roads to Big Bear open
Snow closed all roads to Big Bear during the holiday weekend, opening as snow was cleared. Today, all roads are open, but don't forget your chains, you will still need them depending on which road you are on.
Chains are required on all vehicles, no exceptions, on Highway 330 between the lower and middle passing lanes. R-2 restrictions are in place on Highway 18 from Santa's Village to Big Bear Dam. This means all vehicles must have chains except those with four-wheel or all-wheel drive and snow tires on all four wheels. All vehicles must carry chains, no exception.
Highway 18 to the desert and Highway 38 are open with no restrictions. Carry chains, no exceptions.
New storm headed to So Cal
A new storm that is tapping into tropical moisture will move into the area late Tuesday into Wednesday. The snow level is high, which leads to the potential for flooding due to all the snow in Big Bear. A second chance for snow arrives by the weekend.
Santa arrives in Big Bear
For the first time in decades, there was only one tree lighting ceremony in Big Bear during the Thanksgiving weekend. Big Bear City's annual tree lighting and visit with Santa was held Nov. 30 at the Big Bear Fire Station. Crowds gathered to light the tree, sing carols, enjoy cookies and cider and visit with Santa.
The Big Bear Lake tree lighting ceremony was canceled due to snow accumulations in the Village. Santa was back in his house by Saturday to visit with kiddos of all ages. He and Mrs. Claus will be in Big Bear every weekend through Dec. 22.
Resorts open on Thanksgiving weekend
With snow dumping, Snow Summit's lifts started rolling Thanksgiving day. Bear Mountain opened the following day. Those who made it prior to roads being closed and locals took advantage of the fresh powder conditions. Snow Summit will be open daily through the season. Bear Mountain will be open weekends only, Friday-Sunday, until Dec. 20 when daily operations begin.
Electric rates gong down
Bear Valley Electric Service residential customers will see an 8.19 percent decrease, yes decrease, on their rates. The California Public Utilities Commission approved the general rate case that reduces rates as part of a settlement agreement with the city of Big Bear Lake.
For more on this, see the Dec. 4 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
