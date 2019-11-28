Winter storm warning remains
Big Bear remains under a winter storm warning, with more snow and wind forecast for Thanksgiving day and into Friday. The snow level drops to 2,000 feet today, with another 10-15 inches of snow possible today. The snow should arrive by early morning. The first wave of the storm brought several inches of snow on Wednesday.
Chains are required on all roads leading into Big Bear. R-2 restrictions are in place meaning all vehicles must have chains or traction devices except those with four-wheel or all-wheel drive and snow tires on all four wheels. All vehicles must carry chains.
Temperatures today will be in the low 30s with overnight lows in the teens. Snow is in the forecast for Big Bear through Friday. The storm should move out Saturday leaving behind chilly temperatures and cloudy skies. A chance for more snow is possible by Wednesday of next week.
Big Bear Mountain Resorts open today
Snow Summit opens today with 6 inches of fresh powder from yesterday's storm. Lifts roll at 9 a.m. today. Bear Mountain opens tomorrow. Bear Mountain will be open weekends through Dec. 20 when daily operations begin. Snow Summit will be open daily beginning today.
No trot for Big Bear
If you were hoping to wake up and participate in Big Bear's Turkey Trot, you will have to do it on your own. Organizers canceled the event due to weather and concerns for safety. Those who have registered should check their email for information or visit the event website by clicking here.
Stay connected
Stay up to date on weather and road conditions and all Big Bear news and information with the Big Bear Now app. It's available for free download for Apple and Andriod devices.
Travel alerts
Anyone who may be traveling this holiday reminder chains are required in the mountains, the Grapevine is closed and Cajon Pass could be closed later this morning.
