Ski Safety Day
Big Bear Mountain Resorts host Ski California Safety Day Jan. 25. Scavenger hunts, contests, a social media story to be told and more. Check the Grizzly Weekender or bigbearmountainresort.com for more information and how you can participate.
Coming up
Stories we're working on for the Jan. 22 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
• Diving into UCLA: Big Bear's Auroa Huxman has signed with UCLA as a diver.
• Revising the complex: Bear Valley Unified delivers the latest version of a proposed sports complex at Big Bear High Shool.
• Politics: Unraveling Super Tuesday
• Official grand re-opening: Stater Bros' remodel is deemed complete.
• Weekend wrap: Follow up on the holiday weekend mishaps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.