Pile burning continues
The US Forest Service resumes pile burning in and around Big Bear Valley today, Prescribed burning operations will take place in the Baldwin Lake area near Shay Road ad Arrastre Creek, in the Angelus Oaks area, near the Rock Camp, Cottonwood, Converse, Big Pine Flats and Deerlick fire stations.
Burning will occur only when weather and air quality conditions permit.
Polls open at 7 a.m.
Today candidates will leave their futures in voters hands as those voters head to the polls. From casting votes for president of the United States to local measures in areas around the state, it will be a day of watch and wait.
A special issue of Good Morning, Big Bear will be sent tomorrow in addition to the Big Bear Headlines e-news. The Big Bear Grizzly goes to print prior to the polls closing tonight, but we will monitor results through the night as they become available.
Look for updates on www,bigbeargrizzly tonight after polls close and early unofficial returns come in. Another update will be released in the special Good Morning, Big Bear newsletter tomorrow morning.
What we're working on for the March 4 issue of The Grizzly:
• CSD board sets Prop 218 hearing for rate increases
• Baseball team faces defending CVL champs in early league contest
• Students raise $6000 to send kids to summer camp
• Not quite March miracle. Big Bear winter sticks around
• Coronavirus, no cases reported here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.