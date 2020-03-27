One new case, third death reported
San Bernardino County reports 55 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of March 26. A third person has died from the virus.
No details regarding the third death were released.
The totals for confirmed cases could rise following today's drive-thru testing site. Appointments filled quickly for the pilot test program, the first in San Bernardino County. Official will refine the event to offer drive-thru sites throughout the county, including the mountains.
City, hospital and Big Bear Fire officials are pursuing bringing a drive-thru site to Big Bear or somewhere in the mountain communities. Only a small number of COVID-19 test kits are available at Bear Valley Community Hospital. Those test kits are reserved for those patients who are critically ill and meet the guidelines set out by public health officials.
If you are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, contact your primary care physician for guidance in getting tested.
Parks are open
Big Bear Valley parks are open at this time, according to Glenn Jacklin of the Big Bear Valley Recreation and Park District. He said the governor's stay at home order and the need for social distancing remains in place, and those using Big Bear parks should keep that in mind.
Don't gather in crowds at the parks. Skate parks also remain open. The Senior Center and Big Bear Alpine Zoo are closed. Senior meals continue.
Forest Service closes campgrounds
Many of the mountain campgrounds scheduled to reopen in April following the winter season will remain closed due to COVID-19. The closure also applies to year-round campgrounds, yellow post sites and picnic sites. Sites will remain closed until at least April 30. Hiking trails remain open at this time.
Death investigation
San Bernardino County Sheriff's Homicide Detail detectives are investigating the death of a female found on the side of the road in Big Bear City.
Due to department protocol, the investigation is handled by the homicide department. There is no cause for concern or the safety of the public, officials say. Details regarding the investigation will be available when an autopsy is completed.
The investigation shut down a portion of North Shore Drive for a time on March 26.
Reed is home
Reed Leong, a 2015 graduate of Big Bear High School, is back in Big Bear after his Peace Corps assignment was cut short. He is self-isolating in a private cabin waiting to reunite with his family. Read his story here.
Stay home, stay safe, #bigbearstrong
Just a reminder to heed the governor's order to stay home and do your part to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and flatten the curve. These are uncertain times.
Support your local businesses that are offering takeout, business that are open as essential including hardware stores and pharmacies, and of course grocery stores.
Get out, take a walk, take a hike, maybe start preparing the garden for spring planting now that the winter weather appears to be giving way to spring.
Enjoy gatherings virtually using Zoom or other platforms.
Don't hoard, purchase groceries for what your need for the week.
Support #bigbearstrong.
