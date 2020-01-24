Emergency disaster relief program in place
Bear Valley Electric Service's Emergency Disaster Relief Program is now in place for customers who have been imacted by a wildfire or other natural disaster
The program will be activated whenever a state
of emergency is declared at the state or federal level.
Customers who experience disaster-related loss or disruption and/or degradation of quality
electric service as a direct result of a wildfire or other natural disaster are eligible.
Under the program, BVES provides the following:
• Waive deposit requirements for one year for residents seeking to re-establish service and expedite move-in and move-out service requests
• Stop billing for the period the residence is unoccupied as a result of the wildfire or disaster
• Create payment plan options
• Suspend disconnection for nonpayment and associated fees, waiver of deposit and late fee requirements
• Provide support for low-income residential customers
For additional information about the Emergency Disaster Relief Program, call 800.808.2837.
