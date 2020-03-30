Big Bear news for you

County sees biggest spike in confirmed cases
On March 29, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Bernardino County jumped to 111. That's an increase of 35 cases over the previous day. The number of deaths related to the coronavirus remains at three.
Stay at home, social distancing
As we begin our second full week under the governor's stay at home order, we are learning to work remotely, cooking more than we ever have and wondering what our normal will look like when we come out on the other side of the COVID-19 emergency.
President Trump has extended his guidelines on social distancing through April 30, and experts say the surge of COVID-19 cases is still a week or two out. It appears we are in this for the long haul.
Spring break for Big Bear students
Bear Valley Unified School District students get a break. While they won't be taking those trips to the beach, the river or anywhere for that matter in these days of social distancing and stay at home, they won't be having to do school work.
Distance learning resumes April 13. School meals via Grab and Go will also resume April 13. At this time, schools are scheduled to re-open on May 1, with students returning to the classroom May 4. But that could change depending on the COID-19 emergency.
Ted Alejandre, county superintendent of schools, said in an online statement that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic changes daily. His office continues to work with pulic health and community partners to develop options for students and their education.
Instacart service may be at risk
Instacart administrators are working diligently this morning to find a way to meet the needs and demands of its fleet of shoppers to avoid a strike by those shoppers.
Many people in Big Bear and beyond are using the shopping service during the COVID-19 emergency. Seniors and others with underlying health conditions especially are staying home, but still need groceries and rely on the shopping service. We will keep you posted on the status of the service as this story evolves.
National Doctors Day
Today, March 30, is National Doctors Day in the United States. If you are a doctor, we say thank you. Today, take the time to show your gratitude for the health care professionals who are on the front line of this crisis.
Big Bear Strong
Local businesses, from restaurants to retailers, are working hard to continue serving the community. Restaurants are offering takeout, curbside and delivery service. Retailers have switched to online service, also providing curbside and delivery service. These are the businesses that have supported Big Bear during good times and bad, and we urge residents to continue supporting them.
Check the Big Bear Strong pages in the Big Bear Grizzly or here. And businesses, organizations and services interested in joining the advertising page can still do so. Contact Kelsey or Judi at 909-866-3456 or email kbowers.grizzly@gmail.com or jbowers.grizzly@gmail.com for information.
Happy Heart Hunt
Are you participating in the Happy Heart Hunt? Send us your photos of the hearts in your window. We want to share them with readers and viewers. Email photos to jbowers.grizzly@gmail.com or kportie.grizzly@gmail.com or kbowers.grizzly@gmail.com.
