Stay home, stay safe
Snow is usually a magnet for visitors to the mountains, but not today. Amid the COVID-19 emergency, visitors are advised to stay home, in their home, and not make the trip to the mountains during the snow storm.
Officials throughout the Valley are urging anyone from off the mountain who might be considering a trip to Big Bear for snowplay to rethink that decision. Don't visit Big Bear at this time is the message. With resources limited during a snow storm, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic that has the potential to severely impact emergency responders and the hospital, visitors are not welcome at this time, officials say. Come back when the coronavirus emergency is past.
No new cases reported in Big Bear
San Bernardino County did not report any new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The total positive cases remain at 373 for the county, with 13 deaths. Five people have tested positive in Big Bear.
Totals did not change Sunday. It's not known if the data base was just not updated or if there were no new cases to report.
Face coverings recommended
Late last week, the San Bernardino County public health officer recommended that anyone who must be out in public for essential business wear a face covering. The recommendation is being heeded by many, but not all.
Grocery shopping is considered essential business. Many shoppers at the local Vons and Stater Bros. markets were observed wearing face coverings, and many were also wearing gloves. Others wore just gloves or just face coverings, while others chose to wear no protection if any kind.
Neighboring Riverside County has made face coverings mandatory.
CSD board to consider 2020-21 budget
The Big Bear City Community Services District board meets tonight at 5 p.m. via teleconference. Among the items on the agenda is the budget for the coming fiscal year. Part of the budget adoption includes rate increases for water, sewer and refuse collection.
To participate in the meeting, the public can call in at 909-582-2434 with Participant PIN: 121482#.
Airport board meets April 8
The Big Bear Airport District board meeting is via teleconference beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The board will discuss current procedures and any needed changes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also on the table for discussion is financial obligation of airport tenants during the pandemic.
Public participation in the meeting is available by calling 712-832-8330. The access code is 744 6384.
