On the agenda

Big Bear Lake Department of Water and Power meets this morning. Open session begins at 9 a.m. The board will consider contracts for a pipeline replacement project and a budget adjustment for an SBcera contribution correction.

Pile burning continues

The US Forest Service has completed pile burning in Fawnskin and will resume burning projects in the Angelus Oaks area beginning today. A total of 57 acres were accomplished in the Fawnskin area.

Stories we're working on for Feb. 26

• She's a ryhmer

Big Bear High School senior Breen Manos is heading to Sacramento in March for the Poetry Out Loud competition.

• Artistic sled collection

Alesha Armstrong and Leoco Fence Company have a creative way to deal with broken sleds.
 
• Big air at Bear Mountain
 
Super Girl Snow Pro was a big hit at Bear Mountain.
 
• Out of the starting blocks
 
Big Bear High School track team is ranked fourth in the division to start the season.
 
• Final push
 
Candidates and those campaigning for various measures and propositions use the final week to spread their message to voters before the March 3 primary.

