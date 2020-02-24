On the agenda
Big Bear Lake Department of Water and Power meets this morning. Open session begins at 9 a.m. The board will consider contracts for a pipeline replacement project and a budget adjustment for an SBcera contribution correction.
Pile burning continues
The US Forest Service has completed pile burning in Fawnskin and will resume burning projects in the Angelus Oaks area beginning today. A total of 57 acres were accomplished in the Fawnskin area.
Stories we're working on for Feb. 26
• She's a ryhmer
Big Bear High School senior Breen Manos is heading to Sacramento in March for the Poetry Out Loud competition.
• Artistic sled collection
