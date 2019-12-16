A new way to get here
An air charter service is scheduled to begin flights from La Verne Airport to Big Bear Airport in January. The service made a stop in Big Bear on Dec. 14 to introduce its plan and meet community members. The flights are scheduled to begin in January.
Read more about the plan in the Dec. 18 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
BBMR open daily
Bear Mountain Resort joined Snow Summit offering daily operations this weekend. Skiers and snowboarders can hit the slopes daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at both resorts Monday-Thursday. Lifts roll at 8:30 a.m. Friday-Sunday, and Summit stays open until 6 p.m. on weekends. Night sessions are offered at Snow Summit Saturday and Sunday, and nightly through the holiday period, weather permitting.
The traffic management plan was implemented Saturday as skiers and snowboarders invaded Big Bear for a day on the slopes. Big Bear Mountain Resort used its auxiliary lots for parking this weekend.
Winter weather in the forecast
The next couple of days will be chilly and mild, and breezy. Temperatures should warm slightly through the week, hitting the low 50s by the weekend. Snow is in the forecast beginning next Monday, just in time for Christmas. Is a White Christmas in your dreams?
