Chains required
All roads leading into and within Big Bear are under chain restrictions. R-2 restrictions are in place meaning all vehicles must have chains or traction devices except those with four-wheel or all-wheel drive and snow tires on all four wheels.
Roads are icy due to the rain followed by the wet heavy snow that fell Thursday.
Use caution when traveling to the mountains. To stay connected with road, weather and all things Big Bear, download the Big Bear Now app available for free download in the App Story and Google Play for Apple and Android devices.
Stanfield Cutoff project gets a revise
John Harris, public works director for the city of Big Bear Lake, unveiled the latest version of the project planned for the pedestrian and bike trail planned for Stanfield Cutoff. The latest plan would limit parking to the east side and provide for pedestrian and bike lanes on the west side. Read more about the plan in the March 18 issue of the
Big Bear Grizzly.
City manager launches newsletter
New Big Bear Lake City Manager Frank Rush rushed to launch a planned newsletter. The launch is earlier than expected as Rush worked to release information on the coronavirus pandemic. Sign up for the monthly newsletter here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.