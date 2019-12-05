Reliability meeting today
Bear Valley Electric Service will hold the second of its annual Reliability Briefing Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. Customers are provided with information on grid reliability, wildfire mitigation and Public Safety Power Shutoffs.
The meeting is open to all Bear Valley Electric Service Customers. It takes place at Best Western Chateau from 11 a.m. to noon. Best Western is at 42200 Moonridge Road, Big Bear Lake.
Seniors brave the rain
Some 300 Big Bear residents bundled up and made their way to Pine Summit for lunch with friends and neighbors. Big Bear Lake Rotary Club hosted the annual senior holiday luncheon providing a traditional holiday meal, some entertainment and even a visit with Santa.
Big Bear Lake will light its tree
While Thanksgiving snow canceled the annual tree lighting ceremony in Big Bear Lake, city officials didn't want to just skip it. On Monday, Dec. 9, a scaled down, community focused event will take place in the Village at Christmas Corner.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in their little red house from 6 to 9 p.m. to visit with youngsters. The Carnegie Kids will entertain and there will be an official countdown to light the tree at Christmas Corner at the corner of Pine Knot Avenue and Village Drive. There will be hot chocolate and sweet treats and stores will be open for business in the Village.
