Perfect day for a plunge
Plungers at the Big Bear Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics enjoyed sunny skies and mild temperature for the annual event March 7. But the plunge into Big Big Bear Lake was polar with water temperature at 41 degrees.
Big Bear officials discuss COVID-19
Officials will provide information on the coronavirus at the Big Bear Lake City Council meeting tonight beginning at 6:30 p.m. Information is also listed on the city website at www.citybigbearlake.com. There are no known or reported cases of COVID-19 in San Bernardino County.
Open house
Plans for an 8-mile trail system will be presented at an open house Tuesday, March 17, at Baldwin Lane Elementary School. Input on the proposed trail system is welcomed. Building is expected to begin this summer. The trail system will be used by hikers, bikers and more.
Prescribed burn operations continue
Weather permitting, the Forest Service continues its pile burning in the San Bernardino National Forest. Burning will take place in Baldwin Lake, off Highway 330 and more.
Bears spring into action
Big Bear High School's baseball, softball and track and field teams were in action last week. The baseball team improved to 4-4 with three victories. The softball team was at the Colorado River Tournament and the track team competed in the Condor Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.