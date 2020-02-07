Arrests made in loitering incident
Four Los Angeles area men in the teens and 20s were arrested Feb. 6 charged with loitering on the Big Bear High School campus. The men allegedly entered the campus after school hours acting in a suspicious manner. One of the subjects was also charged with carrying a billy club on a school campus. Read more of the story by clicking here.
Stickers illegally used
Visit Big Bear staff discovered campaign signs opposing Measure I sporting the visitor's bureau branding stickers without permission.
The homemade signs oppose the measure that would create a community facilities district in Big Bear to add additional funding for the Big Bear Fire Department. The signs have a red Big Bear sticker affixed to the lower right corner of the signs. The stickers have been used without permission.
Read more about the story here.
ICYMI:
• End of an era. Big Bear High School head football coach Dave Griffiths will step down as coach after 21 years.
• Frank Rush is in the house. The new Big Bear Lake city manager reported for his first day on the job Feb. 3.
• Visit Big Bear CEO considers move. Darien Schaefer is one of two finalists for the CEO position of Visit Pensacola in Florida.
• Explaining this Prop 13 and the other Prop 13. There is a Prop 13 on the March 3 ballot, but it's not a tax measure and has nothing to do with the 1970s Prop 13 that set property tax rates in California,
• Check out Wyatt's this weekend. Located at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake, Wyatt's is Big Bear's other live music venue.
