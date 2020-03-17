Second COVID-19 case reported in San Bernardino County
There are still no reported cases in Big Bear of the new coronavirus, but San Bernardino County reported its second case yesterday.
The 54-year-old male has underlying health conditions and had recently come in contact with persons who had traveled from Washington state.
Dr. Erin Gustafson, acting health officer for San Bernardino County, said the risk to the general public remains low at this time. She encouraged all residents to continue social distancing, proper hand washing, using hand sanitizer and abiding by guidelines issued by state and federal authorities.
Darien Schaefer will leave Big Bear
Visit Big Bear's CEO will be leaving the Valley for Pensacola, Florida, to head Visit Pensacola. Darien Schaefer was one of two finalists for the job, but wasn't selected. However the person chosen for the job declined due to family reasons, it was reported, and the organization reached out to Schaefer who said yes.
More closures related to the coronavirus
San Bernardino County announced all county branch libraries will close. The Big Bear Alpine Zoo will also close. Senior meal programs will be provided as a drive-thru option, including in Big Bear.
Free internet for students
With schools closed many students may not have access to the internet to maintain access to online learning. Charter-Spectrum is offering free broadband to families in Big Bear without internet access for a period of 60 days. This will allow students to access online learning. Parents need to call Charter-Spectrum directly to set up this service. There is no fee and no long-term contract required. -Parents may experience high wait times on hold with Spectrum.
