Second COVID-19 case reported in San Bernardino County

There are still no reported cases in Big Bear of the new coronavirus, but San Bernardino County reported its second case yesterday.

The 54-year-old male has underlying health conditions and had recently come in contact with persons who had traveled from Washington state.

Dr. Erin Gustafson, acting health officer for San Bernardino County, said the risk to the general public remains low at this time. She encouraged all residents to continue social distancing, proper hand washing, using hand sanitizer and abiding by guidelines issued by state and federal authorities.

Darien Schaefer will leave Big Bear

Visit Big Bear's CEO will be leaving the Valley for Pensacola, Florida, to head Visit Pensacola. Darien Schaefer was one of two finalists for the job, but wasn't selected. However the person chosen for the job declined due to family reasons, it was reported, and the organization reached out to Schaefer who said yes.

More closures related to the coronavirus

San Bernardino County announced all county branch libraries will close. The Big Bear Alpine Zoo will also close. Senior meal programs will be provided as a drive-thru option, including in Big Bear.

Free internet for students

With schools closed many students may not have access to the internet to maintain access to online learning. Charter-Spectrum is offering free broadband to families in Big Bear without internet access for a period of 60 days. This will allow students to access online learning.  Parents need to call Charter-Spectrum directly to set up this service. There is no fee and no long-term contract required. -Parents may experience high wait times on hold with Spectrum.

The number to call for this service is 1-844-488-8395.
 

Seniors reminded to self-isolate

With the senior population believed to be the most venerable to the novel corornavirus, the governor has issued a guideline for those 65 and older to self-isolate at home.
 

Drive through lunches

Bear Valley Unified School District will provide breakfast/lunches to all students via drive-thru. All school sites have drive-thru pick-up through March 27 between 11 and 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.
 

Reduced E-edition

With the need to self-distance and self-isolate, many in Big Bear may miss their weekly newspaper. Beginning March 18, the Grizzly will reduce the rate for its online E-edition to $19 for a one-year subscription. The rate will be available through the end of April.
 

Information available

Continued updates regarding COVID-19 and how it is affecting Big Bear are available from a multiple sources. The city of Big Bear Lake, Visit Big Bear, the Chamber of Commerce and the Big Bear Grizzly all offer online updates to information and resources. You can sign up for newsletters, apps with push notifications and text alerts to stay informed.

