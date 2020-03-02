Rock on
Big Bear High School held its annual Winterfest event and Air Rock fundraiser March 28. Mark Carson was crowned Winterfest King. Students raised more than $6,000 for the Seven Stars Foundation.
Students, staff and the Sheriff's and Fire Department contributed performances for Air Rock entertaining the crowd.
Wet March?
There are early indications that March could be a bit wetter than the first two months of 2020. A number of storms are stacking up in the north that could drop down and bring some much needed moisture to California. The next chance for rain and snow comes next weekend into early next week. We will keep you posted.
OHV roads open
The US Forest Service has opened three roads to off road vehicles in the local mountains. OHV motorists can now use three roads in the Big Pine Flats area between Big Bear and Apple Valleyy. One section and two full forest system roads have been converted for use by OHV vehicles, such as ATVs, side-by-sides and some dirt bikes, that require a California DMV-issued identification sticker. Those roads are:
- Coxey Road (3N14): 4.9 miles
- Big Pine Flats Station and Campground Road (3N14F): 0.4 miles
- Horse Springs Road (4N16A): 1.1 miles
"The OHV community has been asking for more access in this area and, thanks to a state grant and work with our partners, we have been able to do that" said Marc Stamer, district ranger for the Mountaintop Ranger District. "I hope returning and new visitors enjoy these new additions and the ability to stay at two campgrounds."
Don't forget to vote
Tomorrow is the March 3 primary election. Candidates for the president of the United States, Congress, state offices county office and various measures and propositions are on the ballot. A large segment of the voting public in Big Bear tend to vote by mail, but if you do plan to cast your ballot in person, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Big Bear Grizzly goes to press before the polls close on Tuesday, but we will still have election results posted online. Check www.bigbeargrizzly.net for updates throughout the evening and on Wednesday, March 4.
