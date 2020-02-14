Students lauded
Big Bear Middle School held its first semester award ceremony Feb. 13. Students were honored for academic and citizenship achievement.
Small fire near Onyx Summit
Fire crews quickly extinguished a brush fire off Highway 38 on Feb. 13. The Heart Fire was limited to 1 acre.
Eagle watch
All of Big Bear is watching along with people around the world waiting for a special hatching. Big Bear's resident bald eagles Jackie and Shadow's two eggs are nearing the end of the incubation time and we are expecting to see a first peek at the eaglets in the next few days. Stay tuned to the Big Bear Eagle Cam.
Bears bow out of playoffs
Big Bear High School's varsity boys and girls basketball teams were eliminated from the playoffs with first round losses. The boys ended their post season run Feb. 12 with a 64-54 loss to Don Lugo. The Lady Bears were defeated 74-27 on Feb. 13 to Notre Dame.
