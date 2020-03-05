Cisneros moving on
Bob Cisneros is leaving Big Bear and the Big Bear Alpine Zoo as curator. He is taking a position with a larger zoo in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Cisneros announced his departure earlier this week. His final day is March 24. The Big Bear Grizzly will sit down with Cisneros to talk about his plans and new job in Utah. Look for the story in the March 11 issue of The Grizzly.
Measure I defeated, Obernolte, Herrick earn trip to November ballot
The unofficial March 3 primary election results are in. Jay Obernolte and Christine Bubser will be vying for the District 8 Congressional seat on the November ballot. Obernolte led the field in the primary with 35.2 percent followed by Bubser with 27,2.
Big Bear Lake Mayor Rick Herrick's bid to replace Obernolte in the State Assembly is still alive with his second place finish in he primary. He and Thurston Smith are the top two finishers for the District 33 Assembly seat. Herrick finished with 17.84 percent and Smith with 38.21 percent of the vote.
Measure I, the tax measure to form a community facilities district to augment funding for Big Bear Fire, was defeated. It needed a two-thirds majority approval to pass. The measure was defeated with 58.10 percent voting no and 41.90 percent voting yes.
Dawn Rowe, San Bernardino County District 3 supervisor, avoided a runoff with a commanding victory over her opponents to retain the seat. Rowe 55.68 percent of the vote. Any candidate who earns more than 50 percent is declared the winner.
Look for more on the election results, stories on the candidates and what's next in their campaigns in the March 11 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
CSD proposes rate increases
Big Bear City Community Services District set a Prop 218 rate hearing for May. Plans are to increase rates for water, sewer and solid waste during the next five years.
The CSD board met March 2 to review the information and unanimously voted to move forward with the rate increase and Prop 218 hearing.
Remain calm in wake of coronavirus
COVID-19 has not made its way to San Bernardino County as it sweeps through the country. Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for California as the virus spreads to other areas of the state.
Officials in Big Bear are reminding residents to use precautions they would normally use such as washing your hands, sneeze or cough into your elbow and stay home if you are sick.
There is no reason to panic, officials say. We will have more on the coronavirus in upcoming issues of The Grizzly.
Log In
