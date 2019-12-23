Special shopping day
About 35 Big Bear youngsters arrived at the Big Bear Kmart by 7 a.m. Dec. 20 for the Firefighters Shopping Spree. The youngsters were treated to a sweep through the store able to pick out toys, games, clothes and other items. Each child had $100 to spend. See more photos of the spirit of giving in the Dec. 25 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
White Christmas
Rain has moved into the Southland and should arrive in Big Bear by later this morning. A mix of rain and snow is possible early on, before temperatures drop along with the snow levels. Expect winds gusting 15-25 mph to accompany this storm.
Bring your chains if you are traveling to the mountains. Once the snowfall begins, Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol will implement and man chain control stations. All motorists must carry chains, even those with four-wheel and all wheel drive.
Also be aware for rock slides on mountain highways. There have been reports of rocks on all roads leading to the mountains.
The winter storm will bring snow throughout Monday, with a break on Tuesday before a second round of storms arrives for Christmas day. Expect snow through Friday. Highs this week will be in the 30s with overnight lows in the teens and 20s.
Reminders
The next two weeks will be busy in Big Bear as visitors flock to the mountains to enjoy snow and the holidays. Remember to allow extra time to reach your destination and pack your patience.
Many businesses will close early on Christmas Eve, so plan accordingly.
